Dolly Parton wants to be a part of Jennifer Aniston's '9 to 5' remake

Dolly Parton hopes to be a part of Jennifer Aniston's "9 to 5" remake alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country music legend Dolly Parton made an appearance at this year's CMA Fest, a four-day and four-night celebration of country's biggest stars.

At a Q &A, she was asked about the "9 to 5" remake, currently in the works at Jennifer Aniston's production company, Echo Films. The 1980 hit starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton as three working women who plot to overthrow their oppressive boss.

"We did talk about this several years ago when I was in California and I went over to her house. She invited me over for lunch," she prefaced.

At their lunch, Aniston spoke about wanting to revisit the movie with "younger, newer people, and that possibly, Jane, Lily and I, they might look us up now that we're older and whatever positions we're holding, the characters that we played, and we might get to be in it there," Parton explained.

As Parton discussed the project, she mentioned that she hoped they'd use her song, "9 to 5," in the movie, singing a little riff to the crowd.

The hit single originally garnered Parton an Academy Award nomination and four Grammy Award nominations (winning Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female).

Also at their lunch was Aniston's dog... Dolly Parton!

"I've been called a dog before, but this is the first time I've actually seen it," she laughed.

If Aniston was going to have a dog with Dolly Parton as her namesake, Parton had a few rules. "Don't you be hollering around the neighborhood, 'Dolly, don't pee on my carpet. Dolly, don't do this!' Don't you start doing stuff that's going to embarrass us both."

CMA Fest 2024 goes until Sunday, June 9. For more information visit cmafest.com.

A three-hour primetime concert special hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde, will air Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

