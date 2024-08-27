Celebrate Disney Princess Week with these toys, costumes and collectibles

Disney Store Times Square celebrated the kickoff of World Princess Week this past Sunday, August 25th with their own magical Princess soirée.

The Disney Princess: Create Your World Event was filled with fun and imagination throughout the afternoon including Princess story time, activities, gift card drawing, and a curation of favorite Princess styles and products from DisneyStore.com.

World Princess Week lasts all week with princess-themed attractions, unique offerings, special entertainment and unique merch. So, roll out the red carpet and enjoy some of our favorite royal toys, costumes and collectibles below.

20% off Disney Store Cinderella Costume for Kids $39.99

$49.99 Shop Disney Store

25% off Disney Store Snow White Magic Mirror Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york $298.50

$398 Shop Disney Store

20% off Disney Store Belle Disney Story Doll - Beauty and the Beast - 11 1/2'' $23.99

$29.99 Shop Disney Store

30% off Disney Store Disney Princess Windbreaker Hoodie $34.99

$49.99 Shop Disney Store

25% off Disney Store Snow White Small Backpack by kate spade new york $261.00

$348 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Tiana Ear Headband for Adults - The Princess and the Frog $39.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Tiana's Bayou Adventure Loungefly Mini Backpack $79.00 Shop Disney Store

