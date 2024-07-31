Shop your Disney Halloween costume now and bring joy to kids in need

It may still be the summer, but Disney is getting in the Halloween spirit for a good cause.

Starting today, the company is launching a new campaign for the Halloween season, a "buy one, give one" opportunity. For each Halloween costume purchased at Disneystore.com, Disney will donate a costume to the Starlight Children's Foundation, up to 20,000 costumes.

"As part of Disney's commitment to children's hospitals and in support of Starlight Children's Foundation, it's important for Disney to provide these costumes to children in hospitals across the country," says Patrick Sager, VP of Marketing, Disney Store. "It really gives them a moment of Halloween joy when they might not be able to go out and trick or treat."

From baby and adult costumes to adaptive and group costumes, costume can be worn anytime for creative play not just on Halloween.

See some of our top trending picks below and help provide costumes to kids and families when they need it most.

For more information, visit Starlight.org/HalloweenJoy

