Houston under heightened security as dignitaries including Pres. Biden and VP Harris descend on city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden was at Houston City Hall on Monday night, paying his respects to the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

He entered the rotunda, behind Jackson Lee's husband and two children, who witnessed their mom become just the second person in history, to lie in state at Houston City Hall.

Pres. Biden left this message in the guestbook:

"Fearless, proud, and bold. May God bless a dear friend and great American. May God bless you, Sheila Jackson Lee."

The visit on Monday night wraps up the first of four days of tribute to the late congresswoman.

National and international dignitaries are coming in and out of Houston, and security is top of mind.

Secret Service, federal, state, and local law enforcement were by the plenty on Monday night. Much of that is expected to continue as the week progresses.

"It's a huge event and it's going to be multilayers and multi-subjects that need to be protected," James Conway, a counterterrorism expert and former member of the FBI, said. "Things are certainly heightened when you blend that with the threat matrix that are out there in the world. You can rest assured that security services and protection teams will be at their upmost."

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - 4-8 p.m. "Viewing & Remembrance" at God's Grace Community Church, 9944 W. Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77088

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Viewing" and 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. "Community Farewell & Appreciation Service" at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 - 11 a.m. "Remembering Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee" at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014

Vice President Kamala Harris is among the other high-profile dignitaries expected at the event on Thursday.

"Thursday will be really the time when security services will be at their highest vigilance because you'll have a lot of movement and you're going to have movement across the city and that always complicates things," Conway said.

The Houston Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, the Secret Service, and other agencies were seen in large numbers on Monday night.

Agencies will not talk about their plans so it is unclear how many law enforcement officers from every level of government are assisting in keeping the services and the city safe as so many honor the late congresswoman.

