DHS issues new policy for members of Congress visiting ICE field offices

The Department of Homeland Security quietly updated the policy for members of Congress who want to visit ICE facilities, prompting outrage from some members.

The Department of Homeland Security quietly updated the policy for members of Congress who want to visit ICE facilities, prompting outrage from some members.

The Department of Homeland Security quietly updated the policy for members of Congress who want to visit ICE facilities, prompting outrage from some members.

The Department of Homeland Security quietly updated the policy for members of Congress who want to visit ICE facilities, prompting outrage from some members.

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security quietly updated the policy for members of Congress who want to visit Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, prompting outrage from some members.

Members of Congress have the legal authority to make unannounced visits to ICE detention centers, but new guidance posted on the department's website asks members to give 72 hours of notice by sending an email alerting them of their visit, which the agency says fall out of the detention center "purview."

The policy says that ICE "retains the sole and unreviewable discretion to deny a request or otherwise cancel, reschedule or terminate a tour or visit" including if management believes it is appropriate to cancel.

"This unlawful policy is a smokescreen to deny member visits to ICE offices across the country, which are holding migrants - and sometimes even U.S. citizens - for days at a time," said Democrat Bennie Thompson, the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "They are therefore detention facilities and are subject to oversight and inspection at any time. DHS pretending otherwise is simply their latest lie."

The new policy comes as there have been encounters with lawmakers at ICE facilities, including outside of a detention center in New Jersey, which led to the arrest of a lawmaker.

ABC News contributed to this report.