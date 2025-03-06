24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Deputy fatally shoots dog after it attacks couple in their N. Harris County home, HCSO says

Thursday, March 6, 2025 10:29PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog was shot and killed by a deputy after authorities say it attacked a couple in their north Harris County home last week.

On Saturday, March 1, the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an aggressive animal in the 1700 block of Norlinda Street.

HCSO said a woman called, saying their pit bull attacked her and her boyfriend, who had sustained a serious wound from the dog.

The couple said they were trapped in their laundry room and could not get out without being attacked. Authorities said EMS crews could not get to the couple due to the aggressive dog.

That's when HCSO said deputies arrived, and one of them discharged her firearm several times, hitting the dog.

The dog died from its injuries, and a tourniquet was applied to the boyfriend's injury. The couple was taken to the hospital and is stable.

