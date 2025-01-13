Houston dad found guilty of murdering 2-year-old daughter during chase and standoff in 2023

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found guilty of capital murder in his 2-year-old daughter's death after a 30-mile chase and SWAT standoff in March 2023.

Deontray Flanagan was sentenced to life without parole on Friday, about two years after the series of events unfolded.

On March 20, 2023, Flanagan allegedly picked up his daughter Zevaya from day care before showing up at a nearby Walmart to confront the girl's mother, Kairsten Watson, while she was at work.

Deputies said Flanagan hit Watson multiple times in the face and left with her phone, driving off and leading police on a chase, which turned into a standoff in northwest Harris County.

Prosecutors said Watson's mother, the child's grandmother, also worked at Walmart, and her cellphone was used to FaceTime the suspect during the chase.

"She was on his lap, and she was gasping for air, and he had his arm around her neck squeezing tighter," Watson recalled. "He said, 'This is what you made me do. All you care about is that man.' I (was) telling him, 'No. Stop, please. This is your daughter. She loves you,' and he's still doing it."

The chase ended after he reportedly crashed into other cars and stopped in a field at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, sparking a standoff. SWAT officers surrounded the vehicle, and after about 20 minutes, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they moved in. The toddler was rushed from the car by authorities and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to charging documents, Flanagan hit his daughter with and against a blunt object and also choked her to death. Prosecutors said screenshots from the FaceTime video show the injuries to Zevaya.

Zevaya's family told ABC13 in a previous report that they had concerns about their safety for several days before the standoff unfolded.

Watson said she feels failed by police leading up to her daughter's death. She said she called the police several times just days before the murder, concerned this might happen. Watson added that she and Flanagan had recently broken up.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they responded to at least two calls for service at the mother's home. On March 15, 2023, they responded to a terroristic threat, and on March 19, 2023, they responded for telephone harassment.

"I told them over and over and over that something was going to be wrong," Watson said. "They could have at least tried to find him, but even with his past, no. I said, 'Are y'all going to wait until something happens to her?'"

According to the sheriff's office, the responding deputy consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to support filing a criminal charge at the time. A welfare check was also conducted in an attempt to locate Flanagan, but all attempts to find him were unsuccessful.

The district attorney's office told ABC13 no determination on charges was made. Instead, it shared a document showing more investigation was needed by the deputy.

The DA's office said it didn't hear from the deputy regarding the call they responded to on March 19.

Back in 2023, Eyewitness News asked the sheriff's office about the March 19 call and why prosecutors weren't made aware, and it has yet to hear back.

Watson said she had text messages proving Flanagan threatened to harm their daughter and believes officers brushed her concerns off.

"They didn't believe me," Watson said. "They thought I was just making this up, and he was the father."

Flanagan's criminal history dates back to 2017. According to court records, he was charged with evading arrest nearly six years ago.

In 2018, Flanagan was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and sentenced to 30 days in jail. During the same year, he was also charged with criminal mischief for driving a car into someone's home. Records show he was on probation for that charge in 2023.

