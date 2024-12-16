1 person killed in shooting in east Harris County, sheriff's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a person's death in east Harris County Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Sheldon Road.

One person died at the scene, according to HCSO, though it's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been detained. ABC13 is working to learn more information.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.