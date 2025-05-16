Authorities said the FM 359 and FM 723 intersection will likely be closed for hours on Friday.

SkyEye shows burned vehicles as deputies investigate deadly crash near FM 359 in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have confirmed one person died in a major crash involving three vehicles in Fort Bend County Friday morning.

The Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said the incident happened at the FM 359 and FM 723 intersection, which is expected to be closed for hours.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where at least two vehicles were burned and had heavy damage.

The crash happened just north of Foster High School and Briscoe Jr. High. The constable's office said schools should also expect significant delays, and Lamar Consolidated ISD was made aware.

Officials said no students from the nearby schools were involved in this crash, though it's still under investigation.

It's unclear what led to the fiery incident.