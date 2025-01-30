DC plane crash victims: What we know about those on AA Flight 5342, Army Black Hawk

Dozens of people are dead after a regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night over Washington, D.C., officials said, the nation's first major commercial airline crash since 2009.

The aircraft went down in the frigid Potomac River, breaking into multiple pieces. The flight -- which had departed from Wichita, Kansas -- was approaching Reagan National Airport at the time of the collision, officials said.

From left to right: Spencer Lane, Vadim Naumov, Evgenia Shishkova and Jinna Han. The Skating Club of Boston

There were no survivors in the crash, officials said Thursday.

There were 64 passengers aboard the plane, and three Army soldiers in the helicopter, according to officials. The soldiers, none of whom were senior leaders, were conducting a training mission, a defense official said.

Among those lost in the crash were 14 people who were returning home from a national figure skating development camp in Wichita, according to Doug Zeghibe, the CEO and executive director for the Skating Club of Boston.

Fourteen members of the figure skating community were killed in the plane crash, six of them from the Skating Club of Boston.

Six of the victims were affiliated with the Skating Club of Boston, Zeghibe said.

"Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together 6 or 7 days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family," Zeghibe said in a statement.

The U.S. Figure Skating organization confirmed that "several members" of the skating community had been on the flight.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 1996 shows Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov performing at the Pairs event at the Figure Skating Championship finals in Paris. Photo by PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty Images

Naumov and Shishkova, who were figure skating coaches, were world champions in pairs competition in 1994.

They joined the club in 2017, Zeghibe said.

Jinna Han and Jin Han

Jinna Han The Skating Club of Boston

Spencer Lane and Christine Lane

Spencer Lane The Skating Club of Boston

Alexandr Kirsanov

The wife of skating coach Alexandr Kirsanov confirmed to ABC News her husband was on the plane.

Natalya Gudin went on to say Kirsanov was with two youth ice skaters on board the flight.

"I lost everything. I lost my husband. I lost my students. I lost my friends," Gudin said.

Gudin, who also coaches students with her husband in Delaware, said she stayed home to be with their other skaters.

"We are husband and wife," Gudin said. "We decided who's going, who's staying home," she said. "We decided he would go to the development camp."

Gudin last spoke with her husband as he boarded the flight on Wednesday, she said.

"I need my husband back," Gudin said as she waited at a hotel for further information from authorities. "I need his body back."

Samuel Lilley

Samuel Lilley Tiffany Gibson

"He was an amazing person. He loved people. He loved adventure. He loved traveling. He was excited. He was young. He was so young, and he was excited about life and his future and getting a dog and a house and kids. And it's just, this is just tragic," she said.

Samuel Lilley's former brother-in-law, Greg Gibson, remembered him for his passion for flying and willingness to help others.

Samuel Lilley died on the same flight path his father, Timothy Lilley, flew for years. Timothy Lilley flew Black Hawk helicopters for the Army, transporting passengers over the Potomac River from his base in Virginia.

"We were stationed in Virginia, and [ Timothy Lilley ] flew that same route back and forth to the Pentagon, over and over and over again until he retired," Tiffany Gibson said.

Ian Epstein

The family of Ian Epstein, the flight attendant onboard American Airlines Flight 5342, is remembering him as a cherished father, husband, brother and stepfather.

"Ian Epstein was full of life. He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. But his true love was his family. He was a father, a stepfather, a husband and a brother! He will be truly missed. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support weve received, but at this time we would ask for privacy as we process and grieve our loss, his family said in a statement.

University of Delaware mourns loss

The University of Delaware said it believes several members of the figure skating community connected to the school were on the plane.

That includes Sasha Kirsanov, a former UD Figure Skating Club coach.

A statement from University President Dr. Dennis Assanis went on to say that university officials believe two young skaters who were members of the UD Figure Skating Club also were on board.

"It is unknown at this time whether these young skaters - who are not UD students - were accompanied by their parents or other chaperones," Assanis said.

Kirsanov and the skaters trained at the University's High Performance Training Center, which uses UD ice rink facilities and has been the training home for many years of multiple world-class skating champions and competitors, the statement reads.

Assanis acknowledged the figure skating community is tight-knit, and "many of our students and coaches have trained and competed alongside those who were lost."

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all of the victims of this horrific tragedy," Assanis said.

ABC News contributed to this report.