Dating app partners with Voto Latino to increase election participation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's an initiative from two very different organizations working together to encourage voter participation.

The dating app Chispa is partnering with Voto Latino to engage young Latino voters ahead of the election in an effort to amplify their voices at the ballot box.

Mariano Pintor, with Chispa, spoke with Eyewitness News about the partnership, saying they're working to mobilize Latinos to the polls for the 2024 election.

The in-app experience allows users to access interactive political elements, chat about important political topics with potential matches, and learn about essential deadlines ahead of the vote.

The Chispa partnership has made a measurable impact. In 2022, the campaign drove 300,0000 users to the election hub.

Latinos are the largest minority in the country, accounting for almost 20% of the population. Voto Latino shows a need for electoral representation.

This year, more than 36 million Latino voters are eligible to vote in November.

Young Latino voters make up 14.7% of eligible voters, and Pintor said it's critical for them to be informed and show up to the polls.

Whether it's streaming services, podcasts, or dating apps like Chispa, Voto Latino is meeting these young voters where they are already spending their time.

A recent Chispa survey found that almost half of respondents don't believe their singular vote makes a difference.

That's why Pintor said the company wants to provide people with the tools and resources needed to take action in a fun and organic way.

