1 dead, 8 families displaced after violent weekend on Cypress Station Drive

Violent crimes have rocked Cypress Station Drive this week, including a fatal shooting and an arson case that left eight families homeless.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating two violent incidents that took place over the weekend on Cypress Station Drive, including a fatal shooting and an arson case that left eight families homeless.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting at the Park at Cumberland Apartments late Saturday night.

Investigators believe the killing is linked to a love triangle.

According to authorities, the victim arrived at the apartment complex around 11 p.m. to visit a girlfriend, who was inside the unit with another woman.

A fight reportedly broke out, and the victim was shot and killed. The shooter fled the scene, and deputies have since identified a suspect.

Authorities believe both the victim and the suspect were involved in the same love triangle.

Just hours later, at around 3 a.m. Sunday, another crime unfolded at the 910 Apartments, also on Cypress Station Drive.

Authorities said 26-year-old Tyricen Hawthorne set the fire because he was upset with his mother.

In court Sunday, officials revealed Hawthorne didn't believe his mother when she told him he loved her. This frustration allegedly prompted him to put her clothes in a bathtub with isopropyl alcohol and a torch lighter to set the clothes on fire in the apartment.

These incidents follow a double homicide Eyewitness News reported earlier in the week on the same block where the arson took place.

In that case, a man in his 40s and his mother, who was in her 70s, were shot and killed by a relative.

Authorities have stated that the arson and shooting cases are unrelated.

