Cypress restaurant says it's dealt with illegal dumping for years: 'Wish people would keep clean'

After the City of Houston said not much could be done on their end, a Cypress-area restaurant took matters into its own hands to clean up.

After the City of Houston said not much could be done on their end, a Cypress-area restaurant took matters into its own hands to clean up.

After the City of Houston said not much could be done on their end, a Cypress-area restaurant took matters into its own hands to clean up.

After the City of Houston said not much could be done on their end, a Cypress-area restaurant took matters into its own hands to clean up.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Tucked behind a strip mall off of FM 529 is a pile of mattresses, tires, old furniture, and trash near a dumpster. Mike's Seafood is a restaurant near that illegal dumping site, and manager Catherine Trinh said they've dealt with this issue since opening four years ago.

"I see them pull up big, big trucks," Trinh said. "I've seen someone dump on the camera, like at late hours, mattresses and couches."

Trinh said they reached out to the City of Houston about the situation, but were told it's on private property and not much could be done on their end. So, Trinh said they took matters into their own hands. She said at one point, there were several couches in the middle of the road, and they rented construction equipment to cut them up and get rid of them.

"You want to keep the planet healthy and safe for your future generation," Trinh said. "I just wish people would keep clean and take care of each other."

Not far from this restaurant, a different dumping incident was caught on camera. Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said a deputy saw a concrete truck driver near Old Hempstead Highway spewing leftover sludge from a construction site near a waterway.

"If you were to dump a chemical substance or used motor oil, for instance, most likely it would be a felony because it contains chemicals that are really damaging to the environment," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

The driver is now charged with felony water pollution with a warrant out for his arrest, according to the constable's office.

The City of Houston's online dumping tracker shows that, in the last year, there have been more than 8,600 illegal dumping reports via 311. In an effort to tackle this, the city launched the One Clean Houston program back in 2023. According to the city's website, it has expanded video surveillance for additional cameras to catch dumpers, as well as increased the number of inspectors to enforce heavy trash violations.

Still, Trinh said this issue persists for their restaurant with no end in sight.

"Just give it like two weeks and it's going to be even worse," Trinh said.

ABC13 asked Houston's Solid Waste Management department about the illegal dumping near Mike's Seafood and who would be responsible for cleaning it up, but we're waiting to hear back.

