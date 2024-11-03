Customers shocked after discovering multiple unit break-ins at a NW Harris County storage center

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Customers at a northwest Harris County storage center say they were shocked to discover that multiple units had been broken into.

They say they made the discovery at the CubeSmart on FM 1960 near Highway 290 on Friday, but that CubeSmart staff hasn't told them when the break-ins occurred.

"Oh my god. Oh my god," Navy veteran Cole Bearden exclaimed in the video he recorded as he inspected his compromised unit.

Bearden told Eyewitness News that the thief took priceless antiques, artwork, and sports memorabilia.

"A lot of my good stuff was in there. It's heartbreaking, man. It really is," he said.

Marsedez Haughton said she had recently gotten back from training as an army reservist when she went to check on her things on Friday and found some of them missing.

"My storage was ransacked. Everything in there is tossed all over the place. They had enough time to go through every single storage unit inside and out," Haughton said.

Unlike Bearden, Haughton said no one from CubeSmart reached out to inform her about the break-in. She discovered it purely by chance.

Bearden told Eyewitness News that a CubeSmart staffer told him a broken door was to blame for the break-ins.

"I have a hard time believing that they don't have the resource or the funds to secure this thing or to fix the door," Bearden said.

He says it's cost him more than CubeSmart's $5,000 protection plan will make up for.

"Artwork is one of those things. Trust me, it does better than the damn stock market. I ain't no dummy," he said.

For Haughton, there's no dollar value on one of the things dearest to her heart.

"I have a trumpet. I played it since I was in sixth grade. My dad bought it for me, and I can't get that back," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for more information about the break-ins but hasn't received a reply.

An email to CubeSmart also went unreturned.

