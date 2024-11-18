Crunchy Mamaz: Classic candy gets a crunchy makeover

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Arianna Stratford and Jeanette Smylie started Crunchy Mamaz to share their tasty, fun, freeze-dried candy with their community.

"People are very excited about it," Crunchy Mamaz co-owner Jeanette Smylie says. "It is a craze."

Popular chewy, gummy candies like Skittles and peach rings are transformed into light and crunchy treats.

"It kind of messes with someone's mind to have the same flavor, but a completely different texture," Smylie says.

The freeze-drying process is straightforward.

"The trays are being heated up and then, the vacuum pulls all the moisture out, so it makes something small get larger and crunchier," co-owner Arianna Stratford explains.

The idea to make freeze-dried candy came after Stratford tried it for the first time at a farmer's market.

"My friend posted that she had freeze-dried candy, and it was exciting for her," Smylie says.

The two purchased their first freeze-dryer.

"Thinking we'd pay back the machine selling the candy at the little league," Stratford says.

The duo was quite surprised at the demand for their crunchy treats.

"We sold 65 bags in like two hours or something," Stratford remembers. "We were like 'hmm'...people really want this," Stratford recalls.

After purchasing another freeze-dryer, the friends started creating their own recipes like Hottiez, which are skiddlez with chamoy, tajin and cayenne.

"I'm very excited to...make something new from candies that have already been created," Smylie notes.

"To have a new experience with candy...it's really fun," Stratford adds.

One of Stratford and Smylie's greatest rewards is seeing people enjoy their crunchy creations.

"It's fun to see my non-candy eating friends love my candy," Stratford says with a smile.

"You have to try this. You'll be surprised. It's so good," Symlie states.

For more information, visit their Facebook page