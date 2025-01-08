Couple raises concerns after high-rise heist: 'Somebody went Christmas shopping in our house'

A high-end heist from a downtown luxury high-rise building during the holidays is making a Houston couple question their security.

A high-end heist from a downtown luxury high-rise building during the holidays is making a Houston couple question their security.

A high-end heist from a downtown luxury high-rise building during the holidays is making a Houston couple question their security.

A high-end heist from a downtown luxury high-rise building during the holidays is making a Houston couple question their security.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-end heist from a downtown luxury high-rise building during the holidays is making a Houston couple question their security.

Rachel and Tristan Thompson live in the Brava on Milam, a 47-floor building they thought would be secure.

"They were like, 'Tristan, there's no safer place than this,'" Tristan Thompson recalled the selling point.

Now the parents are not so sure.

"It makes you think of your surroundings, and you should not have to do that because you're home," Rachel Thompson said, with an emphasis on the word "home."

In late November, while they were out of town, someone pried open their front door and stole thousands of dollars worth of Christmas gifts from under the tree, as well as designer shoes, bags, and clothing and jewelry.

The burglary left their closet shelves bare.

The crooks took an Xbox and irreplaceable and sentimental items like jewelry left to Rachel by her late mother. Tristan Thompson's conference championship ring from his playing days at the University of North Texas and his Hall of Fame ring when he was inducted there were also taken.

The couple sent a friend to record videos of the damage for them. They estimate more than $200,000 in valuables were stolen.

"It was just really hard to take that tour with her. That somebody went Christmas shopping in our house, the violation," Tristan Thompson said with frustration.

Their building is not easily accessible. A concierge manages visitor access and residents must have a key fob for the elevator to stop on a floor. The couple says a maintenance person was in their home the morning of the break-in, which leads them to one conclusion.

"My gut tells me it was clearly an inside job," Tristan Thompson said.

HPD records show six burglaries in the building since last August. Theirs has been assigned a detective, HPD confirms, who has requested security video.

In response, a spokesperson for Hines, the company that manages the property, told ABC13, "The safety of our residents will continue to remain our highest priority, and we are pleased to report that there have been no further incidents; however, as this is still an open legal matter, we cannot comment further at this time."

Hines did not address the couple's security concerns, and so they continue to question their safety.

"What are you doing to make the residents feel safe?" Rachel Thompson asked. "Who do we trust?"

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.