Criminal investigation underway into the Fort Bend County library system cyberattack

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office is conducting a criminal investigation into a cyberattack that continues to impact the county's library system.

For weeks, colorful paper with messages greeted George Memorial Library users. The words told neighbors the Wi-Fi was down.

Now, the signs say it's back up. While one issue is fixed, there are other problems.

Steffanie Fuentes was baffled leaving the library. "I was unable to accomplish both because their networks are down, which seems a little crazy because I'm not able to use the printer or check out a book," Fuentes said.

Nearly a month ago, library leaders say their system was hit by a cyberattack, but they waited more than three weeks to let people know.

Now, they won't say how it happened. For a week, ABC13 has asked the library director for an interview.

He continues to decline. The DA's office told ABC13 it's conducting a criminal investigation, but wouldn't provide additional information.

"It is critical that they figure out what is going on," Houston Christian University cybersecurity assistant professor Marian Zaki explained. "Who's behind this and bring them to justice."

Experts said attackers leave information behind that professionals can use to find out who's behind it. They said that incidents are becoming more frequent.

In our area, the Port of Houston fell victim four years ago, and other local governments have recently as well. Experts said it's because they use older technology, and criminals try to make governments pay a ransom.

"The least expected systems are usually the most vulnerable ones," Zaki said.

Since the library's connected to the county, ABC13 has been trying to find out if other departments were impacted. Officials say the library runs on its own system.

Cybersecurity experts say because of this, your personal information at other departments should be safe. "That's exactly what institutes should be doing, isolating different networks from different networks that are used for different purposes," Zaki explained.

Library leaders say they'll update users once the investigation is complete. Some want transparency to see as they continue to run into issues using library services.

"We have to give them our information and our details," Fuentes said. "I would love for them to do the same with us and tell us what's going on."

Experts said the county should've contacted the FBI. Agents who could also assist with an investigation.

ABC13 reached out to the FBI. We were referred back to the county.

We asked the judge's office if the FBI was involved, but a spokesperson wouldn't answer our questions.

