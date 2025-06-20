Crews working to contain storage facility fire that damaged 16 units, Cypress Creek firefighters say

Crews are working to contain a fire at a storage facility that has damaged 16 units in the Cypress Creek area, according to the fire department.

Crews are working to contain a fire at a storage facility that has damaged 16 units in the Cypress Creek area, according to the fire department.

Crews are working to contain a fire at a storage facility that has damaged 16 units in the Cypress Creek area, according to the fire department.

Crews are working to contain a fire at a storage facility that has damaged 16 units in the Cypress Creek area, according to the fire department.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are still monitoring hot spots after a large fire at a storage facility in northwest Harris County.

The Cypress Creek Fire Department stated that at least five agencies responded to the facility on Windfern near Gessner on Friday at about 1:30 a.m..

Dist. Chief Lance Wilson said they had firefighters on rotation to avoid overheating, with the added issue of summer temperatures.

Although precautions were in place to keep these firefighters safe, Cy-Creek Fire says two still had to be treated.

One firefighter was treated for ant bites, and the other for heat exhaustion. Authorities stated that both later returned to work.

Eyewitness News was informed by one of the facility's owners that it was a basic storage unit that didn't cater to any particular item or specialty.

Dist. Chief Lance Wilson said at least 16 units burned, and the fire was extinguished at about 3:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

