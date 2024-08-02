Lanes reopened after truck driver hits overpass of Houston Avenue bridge on Katy Freeway

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officials say lanes have reopened near the Houston Avenue bridge after a truck driver hit the overpass on Friday.

The incident was first reported at about 1:41 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue, according to Houston TranStar.

Police say one of the eastbound lanes was closed, but another lane was blocked by an HPD unit.

Houston TranStar cameras showed parts of truck debris swinging under the bridge.

RELATED: Why do 18-wheelers keep crashing into the Houston Ave. bridge on the Katy Freeway?

Crews worked to repair the damage to the Houston Avenue bridge.

There were no injuries reported.

SEE ALSO: I-10 Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to truck hitting bridge, HPD says