Crash that left couple hurt in north Harris County stemmed from domestic disturbance, deputies say

HCSO said a woman intentionally rammed her truck into the back of a man's car during a fight. Deputies are investigating if bullet holes in the side of the truck are related to Monday's incident.

Crash that left couple hurt stemmed from domestic fight, HCSO says HCSO said a woman intentionally rammed her truck into the back of a man's car during a fight. Deputies are investigating if bullet holes in the side of the truck are related to Monday's incident.

Crash that left couple hurt stemmed from domestic fight, HCSO says HCSO said a woman intentionally rammed her truck into the back of a man's car during a fight. Deputies are investigating if bullet holes in the side of the truck are related to Monday's incident.

Crash that left couple hurt stemmed from domestic fight, HCSO says HCSO said a woman intentionally rammed her truck into the back of a man's car during a fight. Deputies are investigating if bullet holes in the side of the truck are related to Monday's incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were hurt in a crash in north Harris County early Monday morning. Deputies believe the crash was intentional and part of a domestic violence incident between the couple.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Aldine Bender Road around 3:30 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it started as a fight between the couple. The man reportedly left home and the woman chased after him.

HCSO said the woman, who was driving a black truck, rammed into the man, who was driving a white sedan, causing the sedan to hit an awning and drive off the roadway.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital. The man was hurt but is expected to survive, while the woman is in critical condition and was taken into surgery, according to HCSO.

Investigators noted that there were bullet holes in the side of the truck, though it's unclear if they are related to the domestic disturbance.

The couple has a daughter together, but she was home at the time of the crash and was not hurt, according to deputies.

HCSO said the woman could be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, though the investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.

"If you cant get along with your spouse that's one thing... We have a child that's living this. We have a child that has to endure this type of violence on a regular basis I can only assume because you usually don't get to this point of violence on your first go around," Capt. Anthony McConnell said. "There is assistance out there. There's counselors. There's divorce if you have to. But there's plenty of people out there willing to help you."

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also visit their website to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.