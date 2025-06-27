Firefighters rescue man from burning home in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said a man is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in southwest Houston on Friday.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at about 7 a.m. on Corona Lane and Sea Shore after a 911 caller reported being unable to get out.

HFD said they rescued a man who was trapped inside the burning home. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, although his condition remains unclear.

Fire officials stated that a second person in the home was able to escape the fire but was unable to assist the other person who was trapped.

Arson investigators are now looking into what may have caused the fire.