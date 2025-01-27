Murder suspect wanted in deadly shooting that stemmed from argument over gaming console, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect accused of shooting a man to death during an argument in the Montrose area.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department released a picture of the suspect, 21-year-old Corey Dontaye James, who has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The picture is from February 2024, when he was jailed for an unrelated incident.

James is wanted for a shooting that happened on Thursday at 1500 Bailey Street at about 1 p.m.

Investigators said that witnesses reported that James got into an argument with the 21-year-old victim about a gaming console.

When the argument escalated to a physical fight, other people tried to interfere to break it up, according to police.

As they were being separated, James allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the man and a 56-year-old woman, who was one of the people attempting to stop the fight.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took the victims to the hospital, where the man was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts or anything about this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.