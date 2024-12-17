Construction worker dies after equipment collapses on job site along I-45, Dickinson police say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed while working along I-45 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dickinson Police Department said officers received a call just before 2 p.m. about a construction worker being injured along the 3400 block of the Gulf Freeway.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the worker was killed when the crane from a Boom Truck collapsed on a job site.

SkyEye was above the scene, where it appeared a large crane had landed on the male employee.

There are no major impacts to traffic. The accident site is an elevated portion of the road, closed off to traffic during construction in part of the I-45 Expansion Project for FM 517.

