Beltway 8 construction near Bush Airport is almost complete

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northside construction project not far from Bush Airport, along the North Sam Houston Tollway between Imperial Valley and Aldine Westfield, is in the homestretch.

Eyewitness News viewers have expressed concern over congestion along this corridor since construction began last June, but the work holding up traffic is scheduled to finish soon.

After recent weekend closures, all three eastbound mainlanes are open, and the pavement reconstruction is complete. The eastbound entrance ramp from Imperial Valley remains closed until further notice for repairs during a future project. On the westbound side, a major weekend closure is scheduled at the end of May to reopen all westbound lanes and ramps, with all work scheduled for completion by the end of June.

The $8.3 million project launched in 2024 to address the need for pavement upgrades and rehabilitation road work along the North Beltway-8 corridor.

