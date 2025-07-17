Construction on Highway 90A at SH 99 in Sugar Land taking longer than expected

Construction on Highway 90A at SH-99 in Sugar Land is taking longer than expected, with the new completion date being the end of 2026.

SUGAR LAND, T (KTRK) -- Construction at a heavily congested intersection in the Sugar Land area is taking longer than expected.

Highway 90A at the Grand Parkway has been under construction since September 2023. The Texas Department of Transportation is rebuilding the intersection to ease congestion.

The $47 million project widens the 90A thoroughfare, upgrades drainage, sidewalks, retaining and sound walls. It will create a bridge to allow traffic on 90A heading east and west to keep moving.

"Only traffic requiring access to SH-99 will be required to use the intersection, and then traffic heading east and westbound will continue to flow free," TxDOT spokesperson Kris Hadley said.

While drivers await those improvements, so do nearby businesses like Westco Donuts. Lily Hong says her business has been down 20% to 30%, and her customers cite the construction as a reason why it's difficult to make time to stop there in the morning.

"I still appreciate the customers, that they still keep coming," Hong said.

TxDOT launched the project in September 2023, with a 29-month timeline, but that has now stretched to more than three years. The new projected completion date is the end of 2026. TxDOT said Hurricane Beryl caused delays that have lingered.

"When you have a hurricane impacting homes and businesses that require the same resources that we may also need for projects, you know that's very impactful to us as well," Hadley said.

As for driver wait times, TxDOT says it has altered the timing of lights, which has helped, in addition to the recent lighter summer traffic.

