Conroe man returns home with his wife and child after escaping 3 years of gang violence in Haiti

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe man and his family are finally coming home after being rescued from the rise of gang violence in Haiti.

Zach Ennis and his wife, Mica Ennis, have finally gotten an answer to their prayers.

"For me, personally, I was just like, in awe, 'What is actually happening? This is actually real,'" Zach said.

They've been trying to escape Haiti for three years.

In 2021, Zach went there to work as a Chrisitan missionary. That's when he met Mica, and the two got married in 2022.

As time went on, a trip to help communities in need took a dangerous turn.

"There are gangs on both sides of our city that threaten all the time to take over our city. They did mass slaughtering on both sides," Zach said.

To make matters worse, Mica and her child Niah needed medical help due to health complications. After multiple attempts, Zach says they couldn't leave Haiti because they had trouble getting a Visa for Mica and a passport for Niah in what was already a challenging time.

Gangs have shot some of the flights coming in into Port Au Prince, making them unable to land. Since then, all flights have been grounded and have not been able to enter or leave, Zach said.

The couple started to lose hope until late last year, when Zach's mother in Conroe came across Project Dynamo, a non-profit led by veterans that rescues Americans in danger around the world.

"Early Monday morning, we departed Miami and landed in Haiti, and we took a private helicopter to Saint-Marc, which was where the family was, and we extracted them," Mario Duarte, President and CEO of Project Dynamo, said.

Despite going through obstacles, the couple said they never lost their faith.

"In the midst of all of this, I can see God's hand in all of the things that have been happening," Mica said.

While their prayers have been answered, they are still praying for a country that means so much to them.

"I have my family, I have a lot of good friends, (and) the team that we are leaving behind. We miss them so much. They are part of our family," Mica said.

