Vacant Aldine ISD elementary school catches fire overnight, Harris County fire officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused a vacant Aldine Independent School District elementary campus to burn overnight.

Ealry Sunday, fire officials responded to Conley Elementary School in the 3300 block of Greens Road after someone passing by the building called the police after noticing heavy smoke and flames.

Officials said crews had to call in additional help from other agencies to contain the blaze, which started on the right side of the building and was reported as a 3-alarm fire shortly after.

HCFMO said the building's structure could have problems as investigators determine what caused it.

There were no injuries reported.

Aldine ISD confirmed that the school was shut down during the previous school year. The district sent the statement below.

Aldine ISD is aware of a fire at the former Conley Elementary School, a campus that was closed at the end of the previous school year. We are thankful to the local fire departments that responded to the scene and to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, which is currently investigating and where all inquiries should be directed.