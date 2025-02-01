Community joins in search, passes out flyers to find suspect accused of groping child in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A community is joining in to help police find the suspect who was accused of groping a 7-year-old girl on her walk home from school in the Woodlands Heights area.

Five days after video was obtained of a suspect trying to grab a young girl as she walked home from Travis Elementary, neighbors arrived at Antidote Coffee to pass out fliers.

The flyer shows a still image from doorbell footage of the suspect running away and a white truck that the Houston Police Department has identified as a vehicle of interest, with a cash reward of up to $5,000 for the suspect's capture.

On Monday, police said the child, her older sibling, and a neighbor were walking near Omar and Reagan Street when a man was seen following behind them.

The child's mother said that outside of the video, the man grabbed the child, who screamed, causing all three kids to run away.

Police said the suspect is to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

ABC13 spoke with attendees, who said they moved to the area because of how safe it was and hoped the suspect would be caught.