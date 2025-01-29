Police searching for man who allegedly groped a 7-year-old girl on her walk home from school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping and groping of a 7-year-old girl as she walked home with older siblings on Monday night.

The incident happened between the 700 and 800 blocks of Omar in Woodland Heights. On Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m., the first grader, her older sister, and a neighbor are seen walking home from Travis Elementary. In doorbell videos obtained by ABC13, you can see a man walking behind them a short distance later.

The children's mother says just out of video view, the man tried to grab the 7-year-old and grope her.

The girl began to scream, and all three kids quickly ran home.

Holly Roemisch, who also has kids who talk to school, helped the mom canvas the neighborhood for doorbell videos.

"Think the most important thing was once the kid was secure and at home, to see if there was any footage to see what the man looks like and identify him to police," she said.

In a second video captured on the 700 block of Omar, you can see the man running away after the confrontation. He is described by witnesses as someone in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a camo jacket, white shirt, jeans, and work boots.

The girl's mother told ABC13 that she reported the incident to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Office. That office conducted an initial investigation, and turned over their reports to the Houston Police Department.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-1180.