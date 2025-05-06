$1M bond set for man accused of killing the mother of his kids, allegedly shooting her 12 times

Thomas Sonnier is charged with murder after he allegedly shot his ex and the mother of his kids, Colencia Davidson, 12 times in Atascocita on Sunday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A hearing officer set the bond of a man accused of murdering the mother of his children at $1 million.

Investigators said Thomas Sonnier is charged with murder after 39-year-old Colencia Davidson was shot and killed outside of a home on Upper Lake Drive in northeast Harris County Sunday night.

In court, ABC13 learned the medical examiner uncovered Davidson was shot 12 times.

Investigators said she was in a physically abusive relationship with the man who is now charged with her murder.

In court Tuesday morning, Sonnier was a no-show after deputies and court officials said he was being combative.

"The complaining witness was shot several times... she died from those injuries," a hearing officer said during probable cause court.

Investigators said on Sunday night, Davidson arrived at her home on Upper Lake Drive in Atascocita and was ambushed by someone deputies say was her ex.

"Surveillance video shows the complaining witness running across the yard with the defendant husband chasing her, shooting at her... she goes down," a hearing officer said in court Tuesday.

Investigators told ABC13 it was a tumultuous and abusive relationship. Court officials described it as toxic.

Deputies said Davidson and Sonnier recently separated but have children together.

"The defendant at very close range shoots the complaining witness multiple times ... possibly as many as 12 times. I do have high public safety concerns," a hearing officer said.

It's unclear if or how many times Davidson reported the abusive relationship to authorities. ABC13 is awaiting a response from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Davidson worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

