Coastal Conservation Association scholarship winners make catch of young lives

The CCA handed out $325,000 worth of scholarship money to 21 kids ages 7 to 17 for catching the biggest fish in two different categories during the CCA Texas STAR fishing tournament.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For young anglers, the Coastal Conservation Association scholarship award ceremony is the payoff, literally, for hooking the catch of their young lives.

"I won a $15,000 scholarship," 16-year-old Danielle Malota from League City said.

Ten-year-old Cadence Smith won $30,000 in the STAR Kids division.

Cooper Stathakos of League City won the STAR Teens division top prize of $30,000.

"Don't even start with me. It's too emotional," David Bielat said.

Bielat's 7-year-old daughter Haylee won $15,000.

"We're so proud of her, and she's so proud of herself," Haylee's mom Jamie Bielat said. "That means everything."

And there was a special guest in attendance.

"The day you caught your fish will be a story you repeat over and over again for the rest of your life," Zifa Guerrrero said.

Guererro was once in these youngsters place, a $30,000 winner 29 years ago.

"I went to the University of the Incarnate Word for my undergrad, studied psychology, then I went on to get my masters in clinical psychology from UT Pan American," Guerrero said.

She caught the winning flounder when she was just 8 years old, and put her scholarship money to good use.

"This made the difference," Guerrero said. "I may not have had the opportunity to go to the university I went to without this scholarship."

Some of the youngsters have no idea what this money means to their future, but some like Cooper Stathakos knew all along.

"I tried really hard for this for my mom," 14-year-old Cooper Stathakos said. "She got cancer over the summer, so I tried really hard to get this."

"The day we told the kids I had cancer, he looked at me and said I'm going to catch a fish for you, mom," Cooper's mom Katherine Stathakos said. "And that's exactly what he did."

"I don't know. I told her I caught a really big fish, and it's probably going to be first place," Cooper Stathakos added. "I knew she would be proud. I don't know it was just emotional."