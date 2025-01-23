Texas man pardoned for Jan. 6 is 'relieved' after presidential pardon

Darrell Youngers from Cleveland, Texas, is among the roughly 1,500 people pardoned by President Donald Trump for their roles on Jan. 6.

Darrell Youngers from Cleveland, Texas, is among the roughly 1,500 people pardoned by President Donald Trump for their roles on Jan. 6.

Darrell Youngers from Cleveland, Texas, is among the roughly 1,500 people pardoned by President Donald Trump for their roles on Jan. 6.

Darrell Youngers from Cleveland, Texas, is among the roughly 1,500 people pardoned by President Donald Trump for their roles on Jan. 6.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cleveland, Texas, man who took a plea deal for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, said he is relieved to be among those pardoned on Donald Trump's first day in office.

Darrell Youngers has not received any official paperwork, but when he does, he said he will frame it.

"One of the best days in my life," Youngers told ABC13.

Youngers is among the more than 1,500 people pardoned for their roles on Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters breached the U.S. Capitol. Seventeen people were from the Houston area.

The government included images of Youngers both outside and inside the building in his indictment. He was initially charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors.

SEE ALSO: Jan. 6 rioter arrested on pending weapons charges after Trump pardon

In a plea agreement signed in March 2022, he admitted to using language like "stormed" and "revolution" when describing what was happening. He pleaded guilty to "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building," a misdemeanor and received a sentence of 36 months probation. He was nine months short of completion when Trump issued the pardon.

"It was a big relief," Youngers said.

Youngers, a Marine Corps veteran who is married, was arrested in June 2021. He said he knew he was not supposed to be in the Capitol building.

"I knew for a fact that this building was going to get locked down, and everyone was getting arrested."

The breach of the Capitol was violent at times.

Police officers were assaulted. One died in the days that followed, and a protestor was shot in the crowd. What happened also tore families apart.

READ MORE: Family of Capitol police officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection speak out after pardons

Youngers had a different experience. He said what he saw was mostly peaceful. He did not lose his job and has felt supported. He defends Trump's sweeping pardon and has no regrets.

"I would rather a couple of people who deserve to be in jail be out of jail than anybody who doesn't deserve it to be in jail," he said. "Had I done something to hurt somebody, had I done something to contribute to the chaos, then I'd have regrets. I entered thinking I could help somebody, and I got out as soon as I was told to."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.