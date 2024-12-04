'I don't feel safe at all': Cleveland woman attacked by stray dogs terrorizing neighbors

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Cleveland told ABC13 that they are living in terror after experiencing three dog attacks in 48 hours.

Unfortunately, animal control is nonexistent in Liberty County, so they have nowhere to turn.

The neighborhood is located on 634 Road 5203.

Emily Curtis was brutally attacked by a mob of dogs on Thanksgiving of all days.

Curtis said it happened right outside her house, and the day before, the same dogs attacked her neighbors.

"Did you think, 'Oh my God. They could kill me?'" ABC13 Reporter Alex Bozarjian asked.

"Yes, I did," Curtis replied.

Curtis said she was walking back into her home when roughly seven dogs began to surround her. She said at least three began attacking her, taking bites out of her legs, arms, and backside.

Just 24 hours prior, the same pack of dogs allegedly attacked a FedEx delivery guy and then a guest staying at the neighbor's house across the street.

"I'm on alert. I have mace, and I have a hammer," Curtis said. "I go upstairs and look at the street and make sure there are no dogs out there before I go outside."

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to Curtis's situation but told ABC 13 they were unable to capture the dogs.

"They just ignore the situation, and their ignorance allowed this to happen, and it's not just happened to me. It has happened to neighbors," Curtis said.

Surveillance video captured police and EMS response to the attack across Curtis's street.

One of the dogs can be seen approaching, and EMS personnel take a step back. Then, a deputy fires at the dog and misses.

"My neighbor actually hired someone from the wildlife department to try to capture these dogs, but they are still walking around," Curtis said.

Without an animal control division, all deputies can do is respond and try to neutralize the threat; beyond that, Curtis has been told to protect herself.

"(I've just been told) if you feel threatened, you can shoot," Curtis said.

Censored images of Curtis' wounds barely capture the fear she and her pups live in every day.

After less than two years in her home, she's thinking it may be time to go.

"I don't feel safe at all," Curtis said.

The sheriff's office said the county judge and commissioners need to come up with a solution to establish an Animal control division or even outsource those duties to neighboring communities.

ABC13 reached out to both the judge and county attorney and is still waiting to hear back.

