Teen girl dies at the hospital after being pulled from W. Harris Co. community pool, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen girl has died at the hospital after she was pulled from a west Harris County community pool unresponsive, according to the sheriff.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his units responded to a possible drowning at 3705 Green Crest Drive, off Westpark Drive, in the Clayton neighborhood at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The address points to the Clayton Homeowners' Association clubhouse.

The sheriff said the girl, who may be 15 years old, was hospitalized in critical condition, but in an update at about 9 p.m., Gonzalez said the teen was pronounced dead.

Deputies haven't said whether the incident was accidental.

