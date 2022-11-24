Super Feast serving up more than meals this Thanksgiving

Thousands of people are expected at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where they can get warm meals and assistance with other basic necessities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 25,000 families are expected to be served at the Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston today, but anyone who shows up will receive more than just a meal.

In fact, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee described the event as a one-stop shop for Thanksgiving Day.

That's because in addition to meals that you can sit down to eat or grab to take home, you can also receive medical services, hair cuts, books, clothing and access to information about affordable housing, education and job opportunities.

The Super Feast starts at 10 a.m. and usually lasts until early afternoon or until the last family is served.

With inflation, shortages and food insecurity hitting so many hard, the message especially this year is that this event is for anyone who needs help.

"We want them to come here. Don't be lonely. If you're homeless, don't be lonely, if you're a senior citizen, get someone to bring you here. It'll be a warm meal and a warm place for you to be," Jackson Lee said.

City Wide Club, who hosts the Super Feast, has pushed urgently for volunteers and donations.

And at least one donor wasn't going to let anything, not even a broken down truck, stand in the way of coming up clutch.

Organizers said on Wednesday that they had a received a call from one of their highly anticipated donors that an enormous deliver of turkeys coming from Detroit, Michigan, spoiled when the truck they were in broke down.

But the good Samaritan, organizers said, was determined.

The donor found more turkeys in the Dallas area and delivered the goods to the convention center just in time.

It's not too late to pitch in just because Thanksgiving is here, though.

Volunteers are a major part of the operation, and if you go to the City Wide Club website, you can see the remaining shifts.

Organizers say you can also still drop off donations. Just go to the front of the convention center.

And if you can't help out today, City Wide Club will hold another Super Feast for Christmas Eve.