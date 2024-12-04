City of Houston to vote on sexual misconduct settlement for former HFD employee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city leaders are expected to vote on a sexual misconduct settlement between the city and a former firefighter who had an intimate video of her shared by another firefighter.

Now, there's also a push to amend the already-negotiated contract between firefighters and the city.

Recently retired firefighter Chris Barrientes was found liable for sharing an intimate video of Melinda Abbt in 2008.

But Barrientes could not be terminated because of the current law, which says investigations into cases of misconduct cannot happen if it's been more than 180 days since an alleged incident.

Councilmember Edward Pollard, however, wants to change this and wants investigations to be allowed to happen within that said period.

Pollard wants to make this change in the already-negotiated contract between firefighters and the city, which means going back to the negotiation table.

"I think we just need to send the message to our current employees that we want to ensure they have a safe work environment, and that they will be protected and those will be held accountable for wrongdoing. The Houston Police Officers' Union already made this change in their last negotiations with the city. We're asking the fire department to do the same," Pollard said.

The firefighters' union has called this 180-day rule a safeguard.

In the meantime, city leaders are expected to vote on approving an $850,000 sexual misconduct settlement for Abbt.

Abbt's attorney sent ABC13 the following statement on the case:

"After many years fighting for justice, Ms. Abbt is pleased the City of Houston is finally handling her case the right way. She is grateful that the Houston City Council is carefully considering her case and the consequences of the current rules that protect those who have engaged in severe misconduct from the full consequences of their actions."

