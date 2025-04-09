City of Clute bans game machines, getting mixed reactions: 'We have to go by the law'

Those busted businesses are now facing legal action, and gaming through the entire city, whether it was being done right or not, is gone.

Those busted businesses are now facing legal action, and gaming through the entire city, whether it was being done right or not, is gone.

Those busted businesses are now facing legal action, and gaming through the entire city, whether it was being done right or not, is gone.

Those busted businesses are now facing legal action, and gaming through the entire city, whether it was being done right or not, is gone.

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Their official name is amusement redemption devices, but they are often called eight liners or gaming machines. You see them in game rooms, gas stations, and convenience stores, but now, the small town of Clute has banned them, and it's getting mixed reactions.

"It's not about trying to take away people's fun, it's about what's legal is legal, and we have to go by the law," Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.

Fitch said he's not against legal gambling, but it's his job to make sure laws are followed, and recent undercover work done by his team showed it's not.

"We had some undercover officers go to the local establishments and were paid cash money, which makes it 100% illegal," Fitch said.

Those busted businesses are now facing legal action, and gaming through the entire city, whether it was being done right or not, is gone.

Through a months-long process, Fitch and Clute City Manager CJ Snipes worked on two new city ordinances - one that heavily regulated the games, and an outright ban. Last Thursday, city council voted to approve the ban. Fitch and Snipes said they used the recent game room busts across Houston as an example of how gaming can be hard to regulate and enforce.

"The old saying goes, crime begets crime, and so when you have an activity that may be illegal in one sector, it may bring in other activities," Clute said.

ABC13 reporter Lileana Pearson went into half a dozen businesses around Clute and found all are complying with the games either turned off, or in one case, gone altogether. Managers and owners didn't want to talk with ABC13 on camera but reactions ranged from indifference to rage at the ordinance.

Facebook comments echo that, with some people celebrating the change and others chastising the "fun police."

Only game rooms previously needed permitting through the city, but Clute didn't have any dedicated game rooms to begin with so the city does not need to reimburse anyone. Police are not actively enforcing the new ordinance at this time, giving businesses a grace period to follow the new rule. If someone breaks the rule, it is a Class C misdemeanor. The case would go to the city court and the offender could face a fine.

Eight Slots are still legal outside the city in Brazoria County, but the Brazoria County Commissioners Court put a permitting requirement in place in March of 2024. On Wednesday, the Brazoria County Sherriff's Office announced they recently busted 10 game rooms that were operating illegally without a permit.

BCSO reports since the 2024 change, they've had over 30 game rooms complete the permitting process. Those who break the law must close their doors until they obtain a permit and could face a $10,000 fine or arrest.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.