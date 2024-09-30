CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Performing and Fine Arts | Lauren

Name: Lauren Philpott

School: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

About:

Lauren is a Technical Theatre major in the Theatre Department at the Kinder HSPVA. She has operated as a sound and lighting designer and stagecraft technician for several school shows and events. Although she is focused on the technical aspects of theater, she still enjoys honing her acting and musical theatre skills. Each year she auditions and participates in her school's fall and spring All-School Musicals, two of which were nominated and advanced as finalists for Outstanding Musicals for the Tommy Tune Awards. Lauren plans to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Technical Theatre at Howard University.