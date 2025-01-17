Search for suspect continues after man was shot during robbery in Galleria area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man at the center of a murder that stemmed from a robbery in the Galleria area on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Christopher Walker, was shot in the parking lot of a business at 5000 Westheimer Road at about 6:10 p.m., according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department said people called 911 to report they heard gunshots near Westheimer.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the Post Oak Emergency Room on 5018 San Felipe Street near Post Oak Boulevard.

Police said according to witnesses, Walker was brought by a silver pickup truck to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the motive behind the shooting is robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling, submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

