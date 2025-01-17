Man shot to death on San Felipe Street in Galleria area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say a man was shot to death in the Galleria area on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department says that officers were dispatched at around 5:30 p.m. at the Post Oak Emergency Room on 5018 San Felipe Street near Post Oak Boulevard.

Police say that one man brought the victim, who was shot, from a silver pickup truck to the emergency center. The victim was pronounced dead at the center.

Investigators are searching for surveillance to see if they can figure out where the actual shooting happened.

Additionally, details remain unclear on what led up to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on this breaking news story.