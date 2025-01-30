Man arrested after punching 11-year-old and attacking people at random in Chinatown, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating a chaotic set of attacks carried out by a man in Chinatown.

Among those injured was an 11-year-old boy who police said was punched in the face by the suspect.

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan stepped in and was able to subdue him before he hurt more people.

Hongyang Yin's hour-long rampage started on Saturday at the metro stop on the 9000 block of Bellaire Blvd.

Susan Yoc said she was with her 11-year-old son at around 7 p.m. when Yin approached them. Yoc said Yin put his hand on the boy's head, and naturally, the boy recoiled.

She said it appeared to make him mad, and then he started to punch her son in the face.

Yoc said when she tried to intervene, Yin started beating her, too. They have no idea what set Yin off, but they got away.

Yin then made his way to Bellaire Food Street to hurt more people, according to police.

"The crazy guy was speaking Chinese, saying, 'I want to kill everyone.' The nice guy, you know, tried to stop him, and he was getting crazy," witness Angie Hong said.

Without context, the exclusive surveillance ABC13 obtained appears to show a random brawl outside a coffee shop.

In reality, the good Samaritan was subduing Yin, who was allegedly attacking people at random.

The man can be seen getting Yin to the ground and stomping on him to ensure he stays there.

According to court records, Yins is charged with injury to a child, assault for hitting Yoc, and criminal mischief for damaging the Good Samaritan's car.

However, surveillance from the coffee shop showed Yin hitting a second child. The family appeared visibly shocked and exchanged words with Yin and the bystanders, but eventually, they walked off camera.

It doesn't appear that they reported it to HPD officers, but investigators said they are looking into it now.

Yin was allegedly combative during his arrest on Saturday.

When he was finally taken into custody, Hong said she checked on the man who put himself at risk to stop the terror.

"I bring him back to the restaurant and give him ice, and he (told) me the whole story," Hong said.

The Good Samaritan suffered a broken hand, but as the saying goes, "You should see the other guy."

Yin is black and blue in his mugshot and behind bars for now.

