7 children found alone in 'deplorable conditions', Wisconsin police say mother was not in the state

MADISON, Wis. -- An investigation is underway after several children were found alone inside an apartment in Madison, Wisconsin.

Police say they were contacted by Child Protective Services after residents in the building reported the children being left alone for one week.

Officers found seven children inside the apartment alone, aged between two and 13 years old.

The conditions of the apartment were described as "deplorable" by police.

A family friend is now in care of the children.

Officials said the mother was in Illinois during that week, but has since returned to Wisconsin and is in contact with police.

A neighbor had been dropping off food for the children outside the apartment door, a Madison police spokesperson told ABC Madison affiliate WKOW.

No charges have been filed as police investigate the incident.

