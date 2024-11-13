3 adults charged for allegedly locking 6-year-old in dryer machine and turning it on as punishment

Three people were charged after a 6-year-old was locked inside a dryer at the Hi Tek Washeteria on Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway.

Three people were charged after a 6-year-old was locked inside a dryer at the Hi Tek Washeteria on Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway.

Three people were charged after a 6-year-old was locked inside a dryer at the Hi Tek Washeteria on Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway.

Three people were charged after a 6-year-old was locked inside a dryer at the Hi Tek Washeteria on Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were charged after a 6-year-old was locked inside a clothing dryer while the machine was on, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Investigators said the incident happened on Monday at the Hi Tek Washateria on Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway.

Pct. 4 said the child was visibly shaking and crying after being found by deputies.

Haven Duncan, Life Ford, and Jaqory Gill are accused of being behind the ordeal.

Investigators said they were watching the 6-year-old, and he became upset over a lost bag of chips.

As punishment, Duncan allegedly locked the child inside the dryer machine while Ford and Gill refused to let him out until he found the lost chips, according to deputies.

A magistrate said surveillance video shows one of the suspects helping Duncan hold the door shut while the third person put money in the machine and let it run for one minute.

About five minutes later, bystanders called authorities, and the child was checked out by EMS and released to a guardian.

Deputies said when they arrived, Gill allegedly ran away, and Ford stepped in front of a deputy and pushed him, trying to block the pursuit.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Duncan was charged with child endangerment, Gill was charged with evading on foot, and Ford was charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant.

