Video shows car crash into Westheimer barbershop and next-door businesses, injuring child and others

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child is in recovery after being hit by a car that crashed through three businesses on Westheimer Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. and was captured on surveillance cameras.

Barbershop owner Darrick Brown said he was working on his busiest day when a man rushed in, alerting them of something happening.

Surveillance video shows everyone inside the barbershop running towards the door, but the child can't get out of the way in time.

According to police, the child sustained internal bleeding and was hospitalized.

Other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no fatalities were reported, police said.

