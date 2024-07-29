Toddler drowns in neighbor's pool after finding opening in fence, Harris County sheriff says

3 pool safety tips to keep your children safe this summer.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said a toddler drowned in a neighbor's pool in northwest Harris County over the weekend.

The video above is from a previous report on pool safety tips for children.

On Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a family was gathering at a home on Brackenfern near Misty Cove.

Gonzalez said the child, who was almost 2 years old, found an opening in the neighbor's fence and gained access to their pool.

The toddler was pulled out and taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

