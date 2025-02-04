Harris County Pct. 3 vehicle lands top of overturned vehicle in ditch after chase on East Freeway

24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 11:52PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A brief chase along the East Freeway ended in a dramatic crash that has caused major delays on I-10 in Channelview Tuesday evening.

SkyEye captured video of a Harris County Pct. 3 Constable's vehicle on top of an upside-down vehicle in a ditch off the East Freeway frontage road near Monmouth Street.

The frontage road is shut down, causing backups that stretch for several miles.

Pct. 3 told ABC13 the chase started in Baytown as officers tried to apprehend a woman with several felony warrants, including aggravated assault. A brief chase ensued along the freeway, where she allegedly hit several vehicles and ended up in the ditch.

No major injuries have been reported, and the woman is in custody.

