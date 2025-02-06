Charges filed after Breath of Life Church pastor reports volunteer for molesting 7-year-old member

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man is accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl who attended the church where he volunteered.

Sean Aveilhe, 51, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, but his family tells Eyewitness News he's not guilty of the crime.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, both Aveilhe and the victim attended Breath of Life Church in Oak Ridge North.

The Constable's Office described Aveilhe as a church employee, but the church says he was a volunteer.

"I am in charge of missions and outreach and also in charge of the worship team," Aveilhe said in a video posted to the church's Facebook page last year.

In the same video, Aveilhe said, "the family atmosphere (and) the love for God" drew him to the church.

Pastor Justin Petrovich said he reported the allegations to authorities as soon as he learned about them.

"This was the hardest thing I've had to do," he told Eyewitness News.

Petrovich said none of the alleged abuse occurred at the church.

The Constable's Office said it began investigating Jan. 4.

Detectives searched Aveilhe's home on Jan. 30 and arrested him.

In a statement, Aveilhe's family said, "he absolutely did not do this."

"We ask for your prayers to help get us through the (sic) most difficult time," the statement says. "We had no idea that because a 7-year-old child makes an uncorroborated allegation, that our world would be turned upside down."

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office would only confirm the victim was under the age of 14.

Aveilhe has since been released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.