Driver taken by Life Flight after hitting truck on I-10 East, officials say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-vehicle crash left one man taken to the hospital via Life Flight on Sunday, according to Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on I-10 East near Needlepoint Road.

Officials say a Ford F-250 was on the shoulder when it was hit by a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge was described as a man in his 50s.

Occupants in the Ford are expected to be OK, but were taken to the hospital for precaution.

Although details are limited, it is unclear on what led up to the vehicle accident.