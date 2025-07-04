Parts of Central Texas sees historic, deadly flooding overnight following severe weather pattern

SAN ANTIONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Overnight, parts of central Texas experienced catastrophic levels of flooding, killing several people, according to the National Weather Service.

According to officials, the Guadalupe River, near Hunt and Kerrville, rose to the second-highest level on record since 1987 after heavy rain fell, causing water to rush over and creating life-threatening conditions.

All areas near and surrounding the river, creeks, and streams were urged to evacuate and reach higher ground immediately.

Multiple videos posted across social media showed several feet of water submerging roads and highways. In one video, an SUV can be seen on the edge of a ravine, tipping over.

Officials in Kerrville said multiple resources have been performed. Texas Game Warden said crews would be deployed to conduct boat rescues across the area, along with its Aviation Unit, and rescue swimmers will be assisting.

In an afternoon press conference, officials did not confirm the total number of fatalities or how many people are unaccounted for.

Kerville officials also confirm that over 2,600 are without power in the impacted areas. Due to the severity of the flooding, officials said damage assessment can't begin as the roads are inaccessible and unsafe.

Meteorologists said that the rain isn't finished yet, as the area is expected to see several more inches of rain in the next few hours.

"Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible under extremely challenging weather and access conditions," said Allison Bueche, Kerrville Public Utility Board Director of Customer and Community Relations.

In response to the flooding, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement:

"Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas."

Ahead of the storms, the State of Texasactivatedemergency response resources in Central Texas in preparation for continued heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats.

