Houston couple says they lost everything after explosion and fire destroyed their apartment

A Houston couple says they have to start from scratch after their apartment was destroyed in an unexplained fire.

A Houston couple says they have to start from scratch after their apartment was destroyed in an unexplained fire.

A Houston couple says they have to start from scratch after their apartment was destroyed in an unexplained fire.

A Houston couple says they have to start from scratch after their apartment was destroyed in an unexplained fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston couple says they have to start from scratch after their apartment was destroyed in a fire.

The couple said something that sounded like an explosion from the unit beneath them forced them out.

"As soon as we put our items on the table, we heard a loud explosion from downstairs," Lena Olivier said.

They lived at Hidden Pine apartments on Jalna Street.

Houston Fire officials say it started at one of the apartment units.

Olivier says she and Kennedy lived on the top floor and were inside after returning from a convenience store nearby.

"We heard a huge explosion, and all of a sudden, we saw the smoke because we had the door cracked," Olivier said. "It went to flames so fast."

She says they made their way out in less than a minute and were only able to take a few of their belongings.

"I had my phone, my wallet. We have a few clothes, but they're water-damaged and smoke," Olivier said.

The company that owns the apartment complex moved them to a different property, but it still doesn't provide all the comfort they need.

"We're having to start all over. Pots, pans, furniture, TV," Olivier said.

This is happening while they deal with financial obstacles.

"I'm a caregiver. I only work 22.5 hours a week and make $168 a week," Olivier said.

The cause of the fire that unexpectedly changed their lives still remains a mystery.

"I'd like to know what happened. I mean, you lose everything, and you want to know what the cause is."

Houston fire officials say a cause hasn't been determined, and the fire is still under investigation.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.